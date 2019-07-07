Analysts Set 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) PT at $68.75

Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of 58.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WUBA. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter worth about $55,741,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 57.1% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,696,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,106,000 after buying an additional 979,705 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 407.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,197,000 after buying an additional 699,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 735.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after buying an additional 469,306 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WUBA traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 998,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,546. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. 58.com has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $77.60.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.43 million. 58.com had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 58.com will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

