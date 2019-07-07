Analysts Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to announce $295.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.40 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $277.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.03 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XHR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. 257,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

