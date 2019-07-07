Analysts Expect Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) will announce sales of $74.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Halcon Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.72 million. Halcon Resources reported sales of $55.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halcon Resources will report full-year sales of $296.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.39 million to $324.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $336.65 million, with estimates ranging from $336.49 million to $336.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halcon Resources.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.49 million. Halcon Resources had a negative net margin of 125.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 163,623.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 45,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 46,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 37,264 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

HK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,453,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.84. Halcon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20.

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas.

