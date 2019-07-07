Analysts Expect Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) to Post ($0.43) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Corporacion America Airports an industry rank of 49 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

CAAP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.22. 108,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,362. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78. Corporacion America Airports has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.58. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $360.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the 4th quarter valued at $22,034,000. Makaira Partners LLC raised its position in Corporacion America Airports by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,466,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 214,649 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 736,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 242,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

