Analysts Expect BioTime, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioTime, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioTime’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.09). BioTime also reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioTime will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioTime.

BioTime (NASDAQ:BTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million.

BioTime stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 689,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,753. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05. BioTime has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.81.

About BioTime

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the United States and Israel. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; and Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy.

