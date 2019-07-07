Analysts Anticipate Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $881.00 million to $1.15 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $526.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.16 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total transaction of $560,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,137,063.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $161,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,505. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 180.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,909. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $85.19 and a twelve month high of $140.78.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.