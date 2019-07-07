Analysts Anticipate Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Bankwell Financial Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bankwell Financial Group.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankwell Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,347. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $227.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Heidi Dewyngaert sold 1,500 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $98,978. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 711.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.