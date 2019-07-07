American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APEI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Public Education to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 64.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in American Public Education by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 90.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Public Education by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,582. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $489.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.51 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

