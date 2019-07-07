Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize therapeutic antibodies. It is developing monoclonal antibodies comprising ALD403, for the prevention of migraine; and Clazakizumab, in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Bothell, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALDR. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $977.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.55. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.47). On average, equities research analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, EVP James B. Bucher sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $26,273.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,818,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 904,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 299,538 shares during the last quarter.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

