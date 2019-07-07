Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 45.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACOR stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.36. 451,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,365. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $354.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $31.10.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.