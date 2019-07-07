Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) to post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.39. 2,111,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,858. Accenture has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $191.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.51. The firm has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $372,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $14,393,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,823 shares of company stock valued at $11,734,229. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,873,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,045,575,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 48,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

