$675.13 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will post sales of $675.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $665.40 million to $683.96 million. Energizer posted sales of $392.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Energizer had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $556.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Energizer in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Energizer from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.46.

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $39.97. 791,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Energizer has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,765 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.31 per share, with a total value of $74,677.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

