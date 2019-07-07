$51.58 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce sales of $51.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.60 million and the highest is $119.30 million. FibroGen reported sales of $43.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $237.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.50 million to $292.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $307.65 million, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $505.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 44.14%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FGEN. TheStreet upgraded FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. 519,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.95.

In related news, Director James A. Schoeneck sold 2,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $268,014. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $522,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,562 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,912.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,938 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,755. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $2,391,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,604,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 50,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

