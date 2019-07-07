$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the highest is $3.39 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $11.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 7,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $500,507.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,064.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $4,283,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,077 shares of company stock worth $5,643,290. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,162,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,923,000 after acquiring an additional 112,797 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 173.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 207.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 76,420 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.66. 727,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.31. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

