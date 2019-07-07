$255.79 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report sales of $255.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $259.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.73 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $286.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $266.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Hanif Dahya purchased 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $43,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,767,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 286.1% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 893,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 42,876,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,625,000 after acquiring an additional 455,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,630,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

