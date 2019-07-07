$2.42 EPS Expected for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) will announce earnings per share of $2.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the lowest is $2.23. Travelers Companies reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $12.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.65.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.46, for a total value of $8,382,173.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,185,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,530,448.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,860 shares of company stock worth $30,020,402. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.09. 612,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,788. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

