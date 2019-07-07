$186.33 Million in Sales Expected for Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) will post sales of $186.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pivotal Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Pivotal Software posted sales of $164.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pivotal Software will report full-year sales of $760.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $762.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $893.37 million, with estimates ranging from $878.00 million to $914.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pivotal Software.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PVTL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Pivotal Software from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pivotal Software from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

In related news, President William Cook sold 30,000 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $633,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Mee sold 21,135 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $238,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,176.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 1,319.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 169,096 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the fourth quarter valued at $2,041,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the fourth quarter valued at $613,000.

PVTL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,593. Pivotal Software has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

