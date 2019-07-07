$117.59 Million in Sales Expected for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will announce sales of $117.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $118.77 million. Evertec posted sales of $113.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year sales of $473.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.80 million to $476.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $495.49 million, with estimates ranging from $490.18 million to $498.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.82 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 61.11% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

EVTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Evertec in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In other Evertec news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 27,940 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $821,715.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,312.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Evertec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 416,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Evertec by 802.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 93,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,912 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Evertec by 30.0% during the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,155,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,938,000 after purchasing an additional 497,387 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evertec stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.97. 229,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,428. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Evertec has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

