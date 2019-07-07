$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. AON reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $9.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31. AON had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded AON to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on AON from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In other AON news, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,447,968.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total transaction of $927,628.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,801.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,345 shares of company stock worth $4,370,513. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $176,885,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,180 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of AON by 17,002.4% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 831,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 826,485 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 16,970.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 716,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 712,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,630,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,838,761,000 after acquiring an additional 632,726 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $197.58. 444,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,317. AON has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $198.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.