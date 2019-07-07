$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.55.

In other news, CFO Barry Hytinen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,038.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,210,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,224,000 after acquiring an additional 437,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,750,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,126,000 after acquiring an additional 887,593 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,487,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after acquiring an additional 786,671 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,594,000 after acquiring an additional 749,831 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,193,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,143,000 after acquiring an additional 200,860 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HBI remained flat at $$17.38 during midday trading on Friday. 1,707,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,898. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

