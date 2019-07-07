-$1.73 EPS Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will report earnings per share of ($1.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.62). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.87) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.31) to ($6.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.48) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 550.30% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 440,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.17. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $90.98.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $93,821.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $201,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 321.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 101.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 95.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

