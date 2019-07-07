$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,893,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,683,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,273 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,348,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,082 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,588,000 after buying an additional 988,705 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,898. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.