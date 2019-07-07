$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. Perspecta reported sales of $793.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perspecta in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perspecta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,869.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,330.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,470 shares of company stock worth $302,310.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Perspecta by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Perspecta by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Perspecta by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Perspecta by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 33,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Perspecta by 1,296.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58,992 shares during the last quarter.

PRSP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. 661,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,027. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

