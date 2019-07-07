$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Kroger reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kroger.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kroger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,243.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher T. Hjelm sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,286,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,416 shares of company stock valued at $732,575 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,801,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,427,290. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Kroger has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.