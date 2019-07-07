-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). SUMMIT THERAPEU/S reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 26.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 35,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,803. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.32% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.