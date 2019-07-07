$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. General Electric posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 30,252,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,567,336. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 49.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,499,762,000 after acquiring an additional 148,979,851 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of General Electric by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,022,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,447,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,959,000 after purchasing an additional 763,673 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 99,844,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

