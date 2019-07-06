Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Clarus Securities restated a positive rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of CRH opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CRH has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CRH by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRH by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

