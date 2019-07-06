Zacks Investment Research Lowers UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UBSFY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

UBSFY stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.27.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

