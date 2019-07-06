Zacks Investment Research Lowers Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Industries Inc. is a global power sports leader that has been fueling the passion of riders, workers and outdoor enthusiasts for years. With annual 2016 sales of $4.5 billion, Polaris’ innovative, high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; the Sportsman and Polaris ACE all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle midsize and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; and Polaris RMK, INDY, Switchback and RUSH snowmobiles. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets globally includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.08.

NYSE PII opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $128.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $786,503.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

