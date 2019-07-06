Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $49.00 price target on shares of Lovesac and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.66 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sac Acquisition Llc sold 1,457,255 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $50,100,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Satori Capital, Llc sold 550,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $18,909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 1,264.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

