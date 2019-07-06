Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oddo Securities upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.31.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.74. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,405,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,093 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 63,059,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,035 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,500,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 2,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,648,000 after acquiring an additional 898,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

