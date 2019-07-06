Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ally Financial have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Initiatives to diversify revenue base, rise in consumer loan demand, higher interest rates and growth in net finance revenues will likely further support the company’s profitability. Moreover, the company's steady capital deployment activities indicate a strong balance sheet position. This is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value. However, mounting expenses (mainly due to expansion strategy) will likely hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Moreover, the use of high levels of debt remains a major near-term concern as it might limit the company's flexibility and hence hamper financials.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $69,593.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,309.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $148,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,028.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,666 shares of company stock worth $199,802 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $74,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 69.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

