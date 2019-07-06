Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCRR. Roth Capital started coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Tcr2 Therapeutics stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($4.47). Equities analysts anticipate that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,686,000. Finally, MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $67,192,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

