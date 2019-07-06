Zacks: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,678. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $248.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of -0.03. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.38 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 35.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

In related news, Director Gregory H. Trepp bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Tidey bought 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $40,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,861 shares of company stock valued at $188,219. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. FMR LLC grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 781,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 341,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 124,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 37,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

