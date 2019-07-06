Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Masonite International reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.94. 101,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,797. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $73.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

