Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.98. Ventas reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.82.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $69.79. 1,497,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,624. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ventas has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,620,260.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,505.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,866 shares of company stock worth $11,323,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.