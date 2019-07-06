Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) to Post $2.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings of $2.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53. Raytheon reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $11.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $13.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Raytheon.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. UBS Group cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

RTN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,914. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $210.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth $233,000. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $8,361,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 23,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

