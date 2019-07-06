Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $49.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.42%.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $840,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,355,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.02. 71,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46. First Foundation has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

