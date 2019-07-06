Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.36 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCPC. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 215,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,367. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 82.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,412,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,030,000 after buying an additional 639,240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,056,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 36,175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 855,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $8,053,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 117,106 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.