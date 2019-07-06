Zacks: Analysts Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Announce $4.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.65. United Rentals posted earnings of $3.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $19.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.59 to $20.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $21.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.81 to $23.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 84,431 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $11,079,880.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,258,192.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 233,261 shares of company stock worth $29,791,035 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI remained flat at $$132.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,046. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $173.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.63.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

