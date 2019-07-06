Zacks: Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to Announce $1.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $556,937.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $276,661.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 25,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 44,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,798,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 546,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,115,000 after buying an additional 151,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,888. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $106.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.36%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

