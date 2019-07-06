Zacks: Analysts Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) to post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 550,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,625,087.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $686.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.70. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.