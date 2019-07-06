Zacks: Analysts Expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLUU shares. Stephens set a $12.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $30,274.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Masi Niccolo De sold 90,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $975,175.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 770,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,354,612 shares of company stock worth $57,268,342 over the last 90 days. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 14.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 20.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLUU stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

