Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.29 Million

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report sales of $47.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.40 million and the lowest is $38.80 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $189.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.10 million to $236.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $425.85 million, with estimates ranging from $321.46 million to $514.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 929.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALNY. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Svb Leerink boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 623,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $124.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,461,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,761,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $1,323,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,113,349.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,945,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,490,122,000 after acquiring an additional 791,113 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 987,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,307,000 after acquiring an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 319,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.