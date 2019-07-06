Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report sales of $47.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.40 million and the lowest is $38.80 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $189.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.10 million to $236.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $425.85 million, with estimates ranging from $321.46 million to $514.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 929.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALNY. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Svb Leerink boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 623,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $124.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,461,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,761,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $1,323,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,113,349.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,945,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,490,122,000 after acquiring an additional 791,113 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 987,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,307,000 after acquiring an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 319,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

