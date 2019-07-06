XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

XpresSpa Group stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. XpresSpa Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.51). XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 107.39%. The company had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter.

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

