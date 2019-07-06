WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of MRWSY stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 120.93%.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

