WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund’s (DOL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the exchange traded fund’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOL. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued an average rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an average rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund stock opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $49.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the period. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund comprises about 0.8% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 1.54% of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

