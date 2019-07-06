Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Willdan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

WLDN opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $390.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.26. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.79 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 3,500 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $111,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 33,337 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,171,795.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,259 shares of company stock worth $1,618,600 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,241,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Willdan Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Willdan Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 254,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 20,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Willdan Group by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 283,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after buying an additional 121,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

