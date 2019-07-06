Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) versus FTI Consulting (NASDAQ:FCN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wilhelmina International and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 0.67% 1.98% 1.17% FTI Consulting 8.37% 13.13% 7.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wilhelmina International and FTI Consulting’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $77.85 million 0.41 $860,000.00 N/A N/A FTI Consulting $2.03 billion 1.60 $150.61 million $4.00 21.30

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Wilhelmina International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wilhelmina International and FTI Consulting, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A FTI Consulting 0 1 1 0 2.50

FTI Consulting has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.27%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Wilhelmina International.

Risk and Volatility

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Wilhelmina International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chicago, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services. Its Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, intellectual property, trial, business insurance claims, anti-money laundering, and health solutions. The company's Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; intellectual property and international arbitration services; economic and statistical analyses services; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; and network and economic impact analysis, and securities litigation and risk management services. Its Technology segment offers e-discovery management, managed document review, collections and digital forensics, information governance and compliance, investigations, and contract intelligence services, as well as Relativity and Radiance Visual Analytics software. The company's Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to public affairs and government relations, M&A crisis communications and special situations, corporate reputation, people and change, digital and creative communications, capital markets communications, and strategy consulting and research. FTI Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

