Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Federal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.44 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth $28,516,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth $13,613,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Washington Federal by 52.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,144,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,077,000 after buying an additional 392,741 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 1,187.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 379,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 580,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 216,367 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

